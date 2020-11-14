COVID-19 lockdown provided 'perfect' opportunity for reset, says Kyrgios

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios's last competitive match was in early February at Acapulco after which he decided to stay at home when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America.

Kyrgios, recently in an interview, said that he was already considering taking a year off from tennis before the pandemic. However, the COVID-19 lockdown provided him with the "perfect" opportunity for a reset.

Earlier, Kyrgios had also said that he did not have a passion for tennis, said he was considering a lengthy spell away from the game after seeing a psychiatrist before the start of the season.

"I was thinking maybe it was time for me to just take a year off," Kyrgios said in a typically frank interview in Saturday's Sydney Morning Herald.

"I couldn't look at a tennis court. I had no happy feelings. I had no desire to be out there. I had no motivation. I had no need for growth out there.

"I was just going through the motions. It wasn't making me happy. If anything it was decreasing my energy. It was a negative impact on my life."

The "unfortunate circumstances" of the global health crisis could not have suited him better, Kyrgios said.

"This time has been perfect," he added. "I've had it off where I can completely reset and dabble in a couple of areas where my passion was, be back in my community, be back in my home and just get a complete reset. That's what I was thinking about doing."