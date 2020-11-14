ATP FINALS: Novak Djokovic eyes record-equaling win to end year on high

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic is looking forward to winning the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena for a record-equalling sixth time.

The Serbian has had a successful 2020 season as he won Australian Open. He won 39 matches against just three losses this season. Novak also clinched his record-tying sixth year-end No. 1 finish in the ATP Rankings.

As long as the Nitto ATP Finals is concerned, Novak looks relaxed as he has won the event five times before. The win is one fewer than Roger Federer.

"Coming into the tournament knowing I already clinched the year-end No. 1 release some of the pressure definitely, but at the same time it doesn’t change what I hope to achieve in this tournament and why I’m here," Djokovic said at the tournament’s media day Friday. "I really want to win every single match that I get to play and try to get my hands on the trophy and I want this trophy as much as anyone here…

"I’m really hoping that I can end the season in the best possible way and the success that I had previously here in the past 10 years helps me feel more comfortable and confident about myself on the court."

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Diego Schwartzman. "He never played on this court but that probably is kind of releasing him from any pressure that he has to do well," said Djokovic, 33. "Diego is in great form this year, it’s been the best season of his life, he deserves to be part of this tournament. I have lots of respect for him, he’s a fierce competitor [and] one of the quickest players on the Tour."