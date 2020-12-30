Coutinho to undergo knee surgery after injury during Eibar clash

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho will undergo knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Eibar, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder was brought into the game during the second half of the match, however, he was seen limping off the pitch during the stoppage time.

"The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee," the club said in a statement.

"Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days."

The Catalan giant did not mention the timeframe of his return.

Coutinho joins the injury list of Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto adding to woes to Barcelona's torrid season. The Spanish giant it sixth in the La Liga standings on 25 points from 15 games, seven behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.