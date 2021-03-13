'Courageous shot': Gautam Gambhir lauds Rishabh Pant's reverse-flick that went for 6

Rishabh Pant on Friday continued his fearless approach in international cricket as he left everyone awestruck with his reverse-swat against Jofra Archer in the first T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Archer bowled a length delivery clocked at 141 kph, however, Pant, showing sheer audacity, reverse-swatted the English speedster for a massive six. This was not the first time Pant has reverse-swatted an English bowler in the ongoing full-fledged series.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Pant and called it a "courageous shot".

"It was an amazing shot and a courageous shot as well. India had lost two wickets and he came to bat in the first 6 overs. It is a big chance for you and despite that, if you can play a shot like that against Jofra Archer," he said.

"It was a calculated shot as well because the third-man was brought up and deep square leg and fine leg was there. So, a very good shot," Gambhir added.

Earlier in the Test series, Pant reverse-swatted legendary pacer James Anderson as fans and pundits hailed the southpaw for showing immense courage against one of the greatest bowlers of all-time.