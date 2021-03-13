'Courageous shot': Gautam Gambhir lauds Rishabh Pant's reverse-flick that went for 6

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Mar 13, 2021, 03.27 PM(IST)

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) -- IPL 2011 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Pant and called it a "courageous shot".

Rishabh Pant on Friday continued his fearless approach in international cricket as he left everyone awestruck with his reverse-swat against Jofra Archer in the first T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20I

Archer bowled a length delivery clocked at 141 kph, however, Pant, showing sheer audacity, reverse-swatted the English speedster for a massive six. This was not the first time Pant has reverse-swatted an English bowler in the ongoing full-fledged series. 

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Pant and called it a "courageous shot".

"It was an amazing shot and a courageous shot as well. India had lost two wickets and he came to bat in the first 6 overs. It is a big chance for you and despite that, if you can play a shot like that against Jofra Archer," he said.

"It was a calculated shot as well because the third-man was brought up and deep square leg and fine leg was there. So, a very good shot," Gambhir added.

Earlier in the Test series, Pant reverse-swatted legendary pacer James Anderson as fans and pundits hailed the southpaw for showing immense courage against one of the greatest bowlers of all-time. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 13, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2021
AFG
545/4 dec
(160.4 ov)
 VS
ZIM
287 fol
(91.3 ov)
234/7
(93.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 12, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2021
WI
(49.4 ov) 274/5
VS
SL
273/8 (50.0 ov)
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Mar 12, 2021 | 1st T20I
England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021
IND
(20.0 ov) 124/7
VS
ENG
130/2 (15.3 ov)
England beat India by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App