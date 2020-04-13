Coronavirus: Lionel Messi expresses 'deepest gratitude' towards health workers

Barcelona's star player Lionel Messi has lauded health workers across the world for their courage in their battle against coronavirus pandemic. Lionel Messi has been spending his time with his family after the complete shutdown of global football.

Messi took to Instagram and wrote: "Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19.

For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef."

COVID-19 has now infected 1,853,155 people worldwide and 114,247 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 423,625 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.