What Messi, Neymar, Ramos are doing during coronavirus self-quarantine

The global football has been on a stand-still ever since the outbreak of the global pandemic. Players share their photos of them training at home and spending light moments with their families asking their fans to stay at home and be responsible!

Checkout your favourite football stars during self quarantine!

Paulo Dybala

Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala is all smiles as he trains at his home despite Italy facing its worst pandemic outbreak. The outbreak has forced suspension of the Italian top-flight league, the Serie A.

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spends time with family and train hards to stay in form despite suspension of La Liga due to the novel coronavirus.

La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks after Spanish club Real Madrid's players were put in quarantine.

Lionel Messi

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi posted a photo on Instagram with his kids Thiago and Matteo, through the caption he asked people to stay responsible and cautious due to the on-going pandemic. He said: "It is the time to be responsible and stay at home, it is also perfect to enjoy that time with yours that you can not always have. A hug and hopefully we can turn this situation around as soon as possible."


 

Ciro Immobile

Lazio player Ciro Immobile tries some cooking along with his wife.

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has fun with his daughter while training at home after German league Bundesliga was suspended due to the novel coronavirus.

Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi does the Keepie uppie challenge while washing his hands in front of his daughters, giving an important message to wash hands to stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

Alexis Sanchez

Inter Milan winger Alexis Sanchez spending time with his dogs while self-quarantining post the suspension of Serie A.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. trains hard to stay in-form after suspension of Ligue 1 and UEFA Champios League ends to perform for PSG.

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema trains hard at home to continue his in-form performance for the Bernabeu side.

