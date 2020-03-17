What Messi, Neymar, Ramos are doing during coronavirus self-quarantine

The global football has been on a stand-still ever since the outbreak of the global pandemic. Players share their photos of them training at home and spending light moments with their families asking their fans to stay at home and be responsible!
Checkout your favourite football stars during self quarantine!
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spends time with family and train hards to stay in form despite suspension of La Liga due to the novel coronavirus.
La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks after Spanish club Real Madrid's players were put in quarantine.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi posted a photo on Instagram with his kids Thiago and Matteo, through the caption he asked people to stay responsible and cautious due to the on-going pandemic. He said: "It is the time to be responsible and stay at home, it is also perfect to enjoy that time with yours that you can not always have. A hug and hopefully we can turn this situation around as soon as possible."
(Photograph:Instagram)