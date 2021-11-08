Conor McGregor heaps praise on India, roots for Ritu Phogat to clinch One Championship title

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 08, 2021, 04:31 PM(IST)

Conor McGregor rooted for Ritu Phogat to clinch One Championship title. Photograph:( AFP )

UFC legend Conor McGregor heaped praise on India and its people while also rooting for Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat for the One Championship title.

UFC legend Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the best fighters of all time. McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion and is one of the richest athletes in the world at present. McGregor recently wished his Indian fans on Diwali and also heaped praise on the country and its people.

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar seems to be in awe of India as he sent out a special message for his Indian fans after wishing them on Diwali. McGregor pointed out how invented chess and Yoga among others while stating that the world owes a lot to Indians.

"India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE," McGregor said in a tweet.

The UFC legend also responded to a tweet about Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat's victory against Jenelyn Olsim in the semi-finals of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix last week. Mcgregor lauded 'Indian Tigress' Phogat for her win and backed her to claim the title by winning the final against Stamp Fairtex.

“Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon. Very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India," McGregor wrote responding to a tweet about Phogat's latest win. Phogat thanked him for his encouragement and invited him to visit India.

Phogat so far has a 7-1 record in the One Championship having lost only once in eight fights. She defeated Olsim via a unanimous decision in the semi-final and will be looking to clinch the title when she goes up against Fairtex in the final of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

