Conor McGregor heaps praise on India, roots for Ritu Phogat to clinch One Championship title

UFC legend Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the best fighters of all time. McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion and is one of the richest athletes in the world at present. McGregor recently wished his Indian fans on Diwali and also heaped praise on the country and its people.

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar seems to be in awe of India as he sent out a special message for his Indian fans after wishing them on Diwali. McGregor pointed out how invented chess and Yoga among others while stating that the world owes a lot to Indians.

"India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE," McGregor said in a tweet.

India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome!

If you are Indian, I say thank you — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

The UFC legend also responded to a tweet about Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat's victory against Jenelyn Olsim in the semi-finals of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix last week. Mcgregor lauded 'Indian Tigress' Phogat for her win and backed her to claim the title by winning the final against Stamp Fairtex.

“Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon. Very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India," McGregor wrote responding to a tweet about Phogat's latest win. Phogat thanked him for his encouragement and invited him to visit India.

Thanks so Much @TheNotoriousMMA for your wonderful words. This means a lot to me. I'll try and win the finals for my Country. Hope we meet soon one day, please come to India, you will have the best time of your life. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/ASXaXvQvPx — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 5, 2021 ×

Phogat so far has a 7-1 record in the One Championship having lost only once in eight fights. She defeated Olsim via a unanimous decision in the semi-final and will be looking to clinch the title when she goes up against Fairtex in the final of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.