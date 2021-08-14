'Confidence with which he is plays is great to watch': Inzamam-Ul-Haq on KL Rahul

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq was mighty impressed with KL Rahul's knock in the first innings of the second Test against England at Lord's. The Indian opener scored his sixth Test century and the fifth overseas.

ALSO READ: Cricket - 'Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist', says former England cricketer David Lloyd

This is KL Rahul's third consecutive 50-plus score in Test matches in England. His 129 runs powered India to a massive total of 364 runs in the first innings. Inzamam was impressed with Rahul's centuries that came away from home.

"If we talk about KL Rahul, five of his six Test centuries have come away from home. This is second in England and he has scored a century in Australia as well. Very rarely do we see batsmen with such performances. Very few batsmen have such a record where their initial 8-10 centuries are away from home," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

"You might have seen plenty of players with away centuries, but usually they score their first set of hundreds at home, gain experience and then score away. However, KL Rahul's system is the opposite."

The former Pak skipper lauded Rahul for his confidence while playing.

"The confidence with which he is playing is great to watch. Even in the first Test, where he scored 84, it was more crucial than anyone else. He helped India gain the lead and played a huge role. So huge congratulations to KL Rahul," added Inzamam.