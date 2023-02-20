College Basketball: Georgetown hands Butler defeat, snap 22-game streak with rare road win

Georgetown Hoyas, on Sunday, in Indianapolis, managed to break their losing streak of 22 road games after they beat Butler Bulldogs 68-62 for a rare conference win. The last win on the road for the Hoyas came on February 17, 2021. For Georgetown, who are 7-21 overall and 2-15 in Big East Conference, Brandon Murray scored 17 points and six rebounds. Apart from him, Qudus Wahab also chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds while Jay Heath scored 12 points and seven rebounds. For Butler Bulldogs, Jaden Taylor top scored with 21 points while Ali Ali added 11 points.

The Hoyas were trailing 37-32 by the end of first half buy with managed to run plays for eight points and conceding nothing in the second half with 7:49 left on the clock. This 8-0 run gave Georgetown one point lead at with the scores being 55-54 before the Hoyas finished off the game with a W. Hoyas' Murray helped his team charge in the second half as he score 13 of his 17 points post break.

Before this shocker of a loss, Butler had a perfect record of 12-0 this season whenever they led by the halftime but Georgetown had different plans for them. On January 24, Hoyas had also broken 29-game in-conference losing streak after beating DePaul. And after their latest and only second win of the conference, Hoyas also evened the all-time series against Butler, which started back in 2009, at 11-11. The Bulldogs are currently at 5-15 in the Big East and 13-15 overall.