/Coco Gauff powers USA into United Cup 2026 semi-finals

Coco Gauff carried the United States to the semi-finals of the United Cup in Perth, showing why she is one of the world’s top tennis players. The 21-year-old star won both her singles match and the decisive mixed doubles to secure a place for the defending champions in the last four. The night began with Gauff facing Greece’s Maria Sakkari. After suffering her first-ever United Cup loss earlier in the week, Gauff bounced back strongly. She dominated Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, setting the tone for a confident performance.
“Definitely a much better match today. I erased the last one, that’s the beauty of this tournament,” Gauff said after her win. Greece responded when Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5, pushing the tie into a winner-takes-all mixed doubles match. Once again, Gauff proved to be the hero for the USA.
Partnering with Christian Harrison, she faced Tsitsipas and Sakkari in a tight contest. The American pair lost the first set 4-6 but fought back to take the second 6-4 and then sealed the victory 10-8 in the match tiebreak. Gauff’s composure and skill under pressure were key to the win.
On the other side, Poland also booked their semi-final spot. Iga Swiatek beat Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-2 in singles, while Hubert Hurkacz completed the job with a straight-sets win over Tallon Griekspoor. Poland will now face host nation Australia in the semi-finals, with the winner set to meet the United States in Sunday’s final.
The United Cup is gaining attention as a lead-up to the Australian Open, giving fans a chance to see top players in action. Gauff’s performance has shown why she is considered one of the most exciting talents in women’s tennis, capable of turning pressure into opportunity. Her wins in both singles and doubles underlined her importance to the USA team and highlighted her growing reputation on the world stage.