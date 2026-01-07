/Coco Gauff powers USA into United Cup 2026 semi-finals

Coco Gauff carried the United States to the semi-finals of the United Cup in Perth, showing why she is one of the world’s top tennis players. The 21-year-old star won both her singles match and the decisive mixed doubles to secure a place for the defending champions in the last four. The night began with Gauff facing Greece’s Maria Sakkari. After suffering her first-ever United Cup loss earlier in the week, Gauff bounced back strongly. She dominated Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, setting the tone for a confident performance.

“Definitely a much better match today. I erased the last one, that’s the beauty of this tournament,” Gauff said after her win. Greece responded when Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5, pushing the tie into a winner-takes-all mixed doubles match. Once again, Gauff proved to be the hero for the USA.

Partnering with Christian Harrison, she faced Tsitsipas and Sakkari in a tight contest. The American pair lost the first set 4-6 but fought back to take the second 6-4 and then sealed the victory 10-8 in the match tiebreak. Gauff’s composure and skill under pressure were key to the win.



On the other side, Poland also booked their semi-final spot. Iga Swiatek beat Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-2 in singles, while Hubert Hurkacz completed the job with a straight-sets win over Tallon Griekspoor. Poland will now face host nation Australia in the semi-finals, with the winner set to meet the United States in Sunday’s final.