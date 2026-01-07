/Arjun Tendulkar set to marry Saaniya Chandhok in March 2026: Reports

Arjun Tendulkar, son of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to take a big step in his personal life. Reports confirm that he will marry his fiancee, Saaniya Chandhok, with the wedding celebrations scheduled for March 5, 2026. The couple had a secret engagement in August 2025, attended only by close family members. Sachin Tendulkar later confirmed the engagement during a Reddit AMA, saying, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair in Mumbai, with a carefully curated guest list including family, close friends, and select members of the cricketing community. While the world will watch, the celebrations are likely to remain private, ensuring a personal and memorable experience for the couple.

Saaniya Chandhok is a successful entrepreneur and comes from a prominent family. She is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. Over the years, she has reportedly been a close part of the Tendulkar family’s inner circle.

On the cricketing front, Arjun has been steadily making his mark. He began his domestic career with Mumbai before moving to Goa, where he established himself as a talented left-arm fast bowler and capable lower-order batsman. In a remarkable debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2022, Arjun scored a century in his first first-class match, echoing his father’s achievement of reaching three figures in his maiden outing.

Arjun recently moved from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will continue to develop as a bowling all-rounder. Despite carrying the weight of a legendary surname, he has shown glimpses of his own potential and is slowly carving out a distinct path in Indian cricket.