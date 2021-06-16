Coca Cola loses $4 billion as Cristiano Ronaldo removes soft drink bottles at a presser

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's removal of Coca-Cola bottles from a Euro 2020 news conference on Monday, the company's market value was slashed by $4 billion.

When the soft drinks were brought in front of Ronaldo's seat during a press conference ahead of Portugal's game against Hungary on Monday. The 36-year-old hid them from the display and advised them to instead 'drink water.'

The gesture was timed to coincide with a big drop in Coca-Cola's stock price.



The Incident

Cristiano Ronaldo was discontent with Euro 2020 coordinators for keeping two Coca-Cola bottles in the press conference room. The American drink organization is the sponsor of Euro 2020.

In any case, after seeing the Coca-Cola bottles before him in the press conference room, Cristiano Ronaldo immediately removed the bottles from the camera and lifted a bottle of water, and said "agua" (water), asking individuals to drink water over such sweet beverages.

Ronaldo is one of the game's fittest players. To perform well on the football field, he is known to follow a stringent diet and fitness routine.

Ronaldo just scored two goals against Hungary to surpass France's Michel Platini as the all-time leading goal scorer with 11 goals.

