/Clashes after Colombia football final leaves 59 injured

At least 59 people were injured in clashes between football fans during Colombia's cup final in the city of Medellin on Wednesday night, authorities said. The unrest broke out at the end of the match which saw Atletico Nacional beat fellow Medellin side, Deportivo Independiente Medellin 1-0. Images of the rioting shared on social media showed dozens of supporters from both sides invading the pitch in Atanasio Girardot stadium, hurling projectiles. Riot police were deployed to restore order.

Medellin's security secretary Manuel Villa said 52 fans were treated for injuries. The police said seven officers were also hurt. No arrests were reported.

Villa said the authorities were reviewing CCTV images of the disturbances to try identify the perpetrators.

The violence marred celebrations among the 43,000-strong crowd gathered in the stadium.

The ceremony to award Atletico Nacional the Copa Colombia trophy and the players their medals was cancelled due to the unrest.

In Colombia, visiting fans are usually prohibited from attending matches between major teams to prevent incidents.

But Medellin city hall had decided to allowed fans of Atletico Nacional -- the visitors in Wednesday's game -- to attend the match, to promote peace in football.

Mayor Federico Gutierrez called those involved in the violence "criminals" and "misfits."

Violence in Colombian football has left at least 150 fans dead since 2008, according to independent investigations. There are no official figures on the issue.