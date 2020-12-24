Christian Eriksen set to leave Inter Milan in January: Chief Executive

Inter Milan's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that midfielder Christian Eriksen has been added to the transfer list and will leave the Italian giants in the upcoming January transfer season.

The 29-year-old joined Milan in January after a seven-year spell with Spurs. Wanting to prove himself, the Denmark player has struggled to get off the ground. He just played 38 times for Inter in all competition.

In the current season, the star has failed to find the back of the net in 12 matches and has just one assist to his name for Antonio Conte's team.

Marotta told Sky Sport: "Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He's going to leave in January.

"He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space."

Eriksen's transfer will put all the big clubs on alert.