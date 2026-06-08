/Christian Eriksen collapses during friendly game against Ukraine; match abandoned

Christian Eriksen was taken to the hospital after collapsing during Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine on Sunday (June 7). The 34-year-old midfielder appeared to clutch his chest before falling to the turf, prompting an immediate response from medical staff. Players from both teams quickly formed a protective circle around Eriksen as treatment was administered on the pitch. The match was subsequently abandoned, with the Danish Football Association confirming that Eriksen was conscious and receiving medical care.

A statement from the Danish FA read: “Christian Eriksen is conscious and feeling well under the circumstances. The match has been called off.” Supporters inside the stadium applauded and chanted Eriksen’s name as he was transported by ambulance. Denmark was leading 2-1 at the time of the incident. Patrick Dorgu and Joakim Mæhle scored for the hosts, while Viktor Tsygankov netted for Ukraine before halftime.

The incident brings back memories of Euro 2020, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland. He received life-saving CPR on the field and later had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted before making a remarkable return to professional football eight months later. Further updates on Eriksen’s condition are expected from Danish football authorities and medical staff.

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Danish players were left in tears as medical staff rushed to revive Christian Eriksen after he suddenly collapsed near the touchline during Denmark's UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland. The atmosphere at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, which had been vibrant and energetic, fell silent when the then-Inter Milan midfielder collapsed near the end of the first half. His teammates immediately gathered around him, forming a protective circle while medical personnel administered emergency treatment, including the use of a defibrillator.

After approximately 15 minutes of intensive medical attention, Eriksen was stretchered off the pitch. Both the Denmark and Finland teams subsequently left the field as fans anxiously awaited updates on his condition. The match later resumed at 12:00 am IST, with Finland securing a 1–0 victory over Denmark.