/French Open 2026 Final: Alexander Zverev beats Flavio Cobolli to clinch first Grand Slam title

Alexander Zverev captured his long-awaited first Grand Slam title on Sunday, defeating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in a gripping five-set French Open final at Roland Garros. The second-seeded German prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 after four hours and 16 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, becoming the first German man to win a major title since Boris Becker's Australian Open triumph in 1996.

The victory marked a breakthrough moment for Zverev, who had previously fallen short in three Grand Slam finals, including a runner-up finish at Roland Garros. After years of near misses, he finally shed the reputation of being one of the best players never to win a major championship. Cobolli, seeded 10th, was aiming to become the first Italian man in 50 years to win the French Open. The 24-year-old had enjoyed a breakthrough tournament, reaching his first Grand Slam final after Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from their scheduled semifinal due to illness.

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Nerves played a significant role throughout the contest, particularly for Cobolli, whose error-filled opening set allowed Zverev to race ahead. The Italian committed 16 unforced errors as the first set slipped away in just 39 minutes. Cobolli gradually settled into the match and found his rhythm in the second set. After holding serve comfortably early on, he seized his opportunity in the seventh game, breaking Zverev with the help of two double faults and a loose forehand from the German. He then confidently served out the set to level the match.

The third set was finely balanced until Cobolli faltered while serving at 5-4 down. Leading 30-0, he lost four consecutive points, including a costly forehand error on set point, handing Zverev a crucial advantage. Cobolli responded impressively, breaking serve in the opening game of the fourth set. Although both players exchanged breaks throughout the set, the Italian showed resilience after failing to serve it out at 5-4. He regrouped in the tiebreak and forced a deciding set with a stunning forehand winner on his second set point.

After a brief delay before the fifth set, Zverev struck immediately, breaking Cobolli's serve in the opening game. The German tightened his grip on the match by securing another break for a 3-0 lead and then saving three break points in a pivotal fourth game. Despite finishing with 54 unforced errors, Zverev's experience proved decisive in the closing stages. He maintained control from there and sealed victory when Cobolli misfired on an overhead shot on the German's second championship point.