Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy script history, become first-ever Indian pair to win Swiss Open

Indian pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy scripted history at the Swiss Open 2023 after they clinched the men’s doubles title. The pair got the better of China’s China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang 21-19, 24-22 in straight games. The win saw them become the first-ever pair from India to clinch achieve the feat.

In a tense final, both Shetty and Rankireddy had to storm a tough challenge in a narrowly contested battle. The first game went down the wire before the Indian pair brought their ‘A-Game’ to the table and clinched their first game 21-19. They held their nerves while the Chinese pair tried to showcase their dominance.

The second game was much more competitive as both Shetty and Rankireddy were pushed to their limits. After initially struggles in the contest, the No. 2 seeds needed a breakthrough after 54 minutes as they capitalised on the match point to clinch the championship. They needed four match points to win the title and held their nerves to bring home the glory.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting picks THIS Indian batter to have a breakout season

The win in Basel is the pair’s first title since the French Open win in October 2022 while they try to get over the disappointment suffered In Birmingham. The pair was eliminated early at the All England Open. The success is another feather to the impressive cap having won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in mixed doubles.

Earlier, Shetty and Rankireddy downed the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. The world number six India doubles pair defeated their world number eight opponents by 21-19, 17-21, 21-17 in a highly-competitive semi-final match to seal their spot in the summit clash.

With the this win, India has won back-to-back titles at the Swiss Open with Shetty and Rankireddy joining PV Sindhu’s triumph in 2022. She won the women’s singles title in Basel to add to her list of titles while helping India in the Commonwealth Games as well.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE