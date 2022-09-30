China named hosts as BWF Tour Finals returns to Guangzhou in December

On Thursday (September 29), China received a big boost as the Asian country is set to host its first-ever international badminton tournament in the post-pandemic era, since 2019. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that the flagship BWF World Tour Finals will mark its return to Guangzhou and the mega event will be held from December 14 to 18, 2022.

In an official release, the BWF said, "The famed red courts of Tianhe Stadium will welcome the top eight players and pairs in each category at the season-ending finale as they compete for their share of the biggest prize pool ever seen in badminton - US$1.5 million."

Meanwhile, the BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund opined on the recent development and feels that it is the right step, marking elite-level badminton's return to the country after a three-year hiatus. "The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals is one of our most lucrative tournaments of the year and we're excited to partner with the Chinese Badminton Association, Guangzhou City Government, and our principal partner HSBC, to bring the Finals back to Guangzhou," Thomas stated in BWF's official statement.

The forthcoming tournaments in October and November will now serve as the final opportunity for players to qualify for the BWF Final in Guangzhou, with the VICTOR China Open 2022 (Super 1000) and Fuzhou China Open 2022 (Super 750) being cancelled.

"We also thank the government of China for extending its invitation to the world's top badminton players and we remain confident that our Hosts will deliver a spectacular Finals event with the highest standard of player safety and comfort. Guangzhou has staged two spectacular editions of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 and 2019 and we look forward to putting on another grand show for our loyal fans in China," Lund asserted.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to move forward with plans to stage the two tournaments in Changzhou and Fuzhou. It's been a vital year for badminton and we're extremely proud we have been able to deliver a majority of our HSBC BWF World Tour stops. The focus now turns to the remaining HSBC BWF World Tour and BWF Tour tournaments with big points on offer over coming weeks," he added in an official release.