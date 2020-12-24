Chetan Sharma named Team India's chief selector; Abey Kuruvilla, Debashish Mohanty appointed selectors

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 24, 2020, 08.53 PM(IST)

Chetan Sharma becomes Team India's chairman of selectors; Abey Kuruvilla, Debashish Mohanty named new members (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Thursday appointed Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty as the new selectors for the national team. Chetan Sharma will take charge as the chairman of selectors. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Thursday appointed Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty as the new selectors for the national team. By virtue of seniority (most Tests played), Chetan Sharma will be the chairman of the committee and will take charge from Sunil Joshi, who was also appointed selector by the same CAC. 

The CAC comprising of former Indian cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik on Thursday interviewed Nayan Mongia, Ajit Agarkar and Abey Kuruvilla (West Zone), Maninder Singh, Chetan Sharma and Nikhil Chopra (North Zone) and Ranadeb Bose and Shiv Sunder Das (East Zone) for the three vacant posts in what is supposed to be a five-man panel. 

Madan Lal-led CAC appointed Chetan Sharma, Kuruvilla and Mohanty as the new national selectors and the trio will replace Devang Gandhi (East Zone), Sarandeep Singh (North Zone) and Jatin Paranjape (West Zone), in the senior men’s selection committee.

Chetan Sharma was selected from North Zone, Abey Kuruvilla from West Zone and Debasis Mohanty from East Zone.  

On Thursday, CAC conducted online interviews for the first time to pick national selectors. 
In another news, the BCCI on Thursday approved a 10-team IPL from 2022 edition during the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad. The BCCI will also support ICC for the inclusion of cricket in 2028 Olympics while many key decisions were taken on domestic cricket including a compensation package for domestic players in case Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy gets cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. 
 

