/Watch: D Gukesh left disappointed as Magnus Carlsen clinches seventh Norway Chess title

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh was left to rue a missed chance on Friday as he lost to America’s Fabiano Caruana, thereby handing the Norway Chess title to Magnus Carlsen. Fresh from his triumph Carlsen, Gukesh’s one wrong move paved the way for Carlsen’s triumph who drew against Arjun Erigaisi from an unfavourable position. With this Gukesh ended the series with 14.5 points while Carlsen clinched his seventh title in his native tournament, adding another feather to his already impressive hat.

Gukesh left to rue

Having started the game on backfoot, it was not easy for the Indian Grandmaster to stage a comeback. Gukesh, however, did not hold back and made a few aggressive moves against Caruana. But a wrong move in the crucial decider saw him surrender three important points. Instead of taking a bishop with his queen, Gukesh promoted his pawn for a queen and walked straight into a knight fork that would've seen him down a piece in the endgame.

This all but decided Gukesh’s fate who was seen disappointed and decided to shake hands with Caruana. The defeat saw him drop to third in the standings while this also sealed Carlsen’s seventh title in his hometown tournament.

After the match, Gukesh dropped his head in his hands showcasing frustration.

Carlsen on the other hand was full of praise for his Indian counterparts and urged them to improve in the future.

“They are all very good (Gukesh and Arjun), but they still need a little bit of time to prepare. We also have a tournament running simultaneously in Armenia, where Pragg (R Praggnanandhaa) and Aravindh Chithambaram showed very good chess," said Carlsen.

Earlier in a first, Carlsen lost to Gukesh, handing the Indian Grandmaster his maiden triumph over the five-time World Chess Champion. The win was a major milestone in Gukesh’s career after which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him.