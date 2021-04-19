Chennai Super Kings seal second win of IPL 2021, defeat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK now have two wins in three matches after starting their IPL 2021 campaign with a defeat.

Opting to field first, Rajasthan Royals invited Chennai Super Kings to bat. While CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for a watchful 10 off 13, Faf du Plessis (33) and Moeen Ali (26) stitched a partnership to steady the innings. Suresh Raina managed a brief stay at the crease and ended up with 18 while Ambati Rayudu scored a brisk 27 off 17. However, CSK failed to accelerate after 15 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (8), MS Dhoni (18) departing cheaply. But courtesy of some fine hitting by Sam Curran (13 off 6) and Dwayne Bravo (20 not-out off 8), CSK posted a competitive 188/9 in 20 overs.

For RR, young Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the bowler with three wickets to his name including the one of MS Dhoni as he conceded 36 in his four-over quota.

Chasing 189, which seems chase able in Mumbai, RR lost opener Manan Vohra for 14 while skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed for one. All-rounder Shivam Dube continued his torrid run of form and scored 17 off 20. However, RR suffered a collapse as David Miller (2), Riyan Parag (3), Chris Morris (0) failed to drive RR closer towards the target.

While Rahul Tewatia and Jaydev Unadkat hung around for a bit, it was too little too late for Rajasthan as Chennai sealed their second win of IPL 2021. This was Rajasthan’s second defeat in the tournament as well.