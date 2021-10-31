Chennai Super Kings honour Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with INR 10 million, special jersey

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) presented Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra with a cheque for INR 10 million (Rs 1 crore) and a special jersey for his outstanding feat in securing gold in the javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As a gesture of honour, the Chennai Super Kings awarded Neeraj with a unique jersey with the number 8758 (highlighting his medal-winning performance of 87.58m). Neeraj is only the second individual gold medallist for Indian at an Olympics after Abhinav Bindra.

The one with the Golden boy @Neeraj_chopra1 ! Super happy to hand our 💛 to the arms that made us proud!

The one with the Golden boy @Neeraj_chopra1 ! Super happy to hand our 💛 to the arms that made us proud!

"The entire nation is proud of Neeraj for his stupendous achievement. By becoming the first Indian to win a medal (gold) in the track and field, he has set a benchmark and is an inspiration for the next generation. 87.58 is a number that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history and it's an honour for us to present this special jersey to Neeraj. We wish he brings more glory to the nation," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan in an official statement.

After receiving the medal and special jersey, the 23-year-old athlete stated that the previous two months have given him the opportunity to experience new things and thanked the Super Kings management for their support.

"Thank you so much for your support and for the prize. It feels good. The last two months have been hectic and an opportunity to experience new things. I never thought that I`ll get so much love after winning gold. It was completely unexpected and it feels good. Hopefully, I'll work hard and get good results," Chopra said.