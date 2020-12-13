Chelsea's Lampard believes lack of wingers were reason for loss against Everton

Chelsea's unbeaten run was ended by Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in Saturday's Premier League clash. Blues boss Frank Lampard said that absence of wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech left a huge void in the playing XI.

Ziyech sustained a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 3-1 victory against Leeds United this month, whereas, American Pulisic was left out of the side as a precaution.

"Pulisic was uncomfortable during the week so he couldn't play," Lampard told reporters, adding that the congested schedule was taking a toll on the league's attacking players.

"There are muscle injuries all over," he said. "Players who are explosive and at the top end of the pitch are getting injured. Did we miss our wide players? Yes, we did because they're important for us."

Premier League returned to action with just three substitutions per game this season. Liverpool's Juergen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola have criticised Premier League for not looking after the players following the switch back to a maximum of three substitutes.

"We want to see these players, but I think this comes back to the issue of five substitutes, which will come up later in the week. It's about player welfare," Lampard said.