Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is driven to succeed, says chief executive

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has defended his manager Mikel Arteta, who is under fire due to a bad start in this year's Premier League. According to Venkatesham, Arteta has everything to turn the club's fortune.

Also read: 'He's got the hunger and appetite to play': Ole on Pogba's transfer rumours

The London-based club sits on 15th spot at the Premier League table after losing five of their last seven league games--their worst start to a season since 1981-82.

"With Mikel, we have got a number of things," Venkatesham told the Times. "You've got an individual who has extraordinary experience in the Premier League across his time at Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City and then back at Arsenal.

"You have got a guy that loves this club and understands what it means to play for this club, and he was obviously captain here. You've got a guy who is a real team player.

"The team he's formed with technincal director Edu and also his staff, is really strong. You've got a guy who is absolutely driven to succeed, but doing it in a way that respects our history and traditions. I think with him we have got a really powerful individual."

Arsenal are set to take on Burnley on Sunday to bridge an 11-point gap with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.