'He's got the hunger and appetite to play': Ole on Pogba's transfer rumours

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Paul Pogba will not try to force his way out of the club despite speculations. According to the manager, the French star still has the desire to play for the Premier League club.

Pogba left Juventus and joined Manchester United back in 2016 for 89 million pounds ($120 million) which is still a club record. However, his form has seen a drastic drop since then and he featured eight Premier League matches this season, starting only five as he struggles to fulfil his potential at the club.

Earlier, agent Mino Raiola had said that his client Paul Pogba is “unhappy” at the Premier League club Manchester United and exit Old Trafford in the next transfer window hinting that it may be the end of one-time world’s most expensive player as a Red Devil.

Raiola said that the World Cup-winning French midfielder needs a “change of scene” after struggling to establish himself as a definite starter under manager Ole Gunnar Soskjaer.

"Paul's unhappy at Manchester United, he can't express himself any more as he would like to and as we expect of him," Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

"He has to change teams, he needs a change of scene. His contract is up in a year-and-a-half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for all sides is a transfer in the next window."

The Norwegian said Pogba's attitude differed from that of former United players who had gone on strike ahead of their departures.

"Paul's got the hunger and appetite to play. He wants to train and he's focused on performing when he gets a chance," Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.

"There's been other players refusing to train and refusing to play - they're not here any more, of course - but Paul's not once done that. He's got the quality and the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig, when he had a positive impact."

The English giant are seventh in the Premier League heading into their derby against Manchester City on Saturday.