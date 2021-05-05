Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UCL live streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs RMA, UEFA Champions League semi-final online?

Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to lock horns at Stamford Bridge in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final. Both Real Madrid and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Madrid and will be looking to seal a spot in the UCL final where the winner of the clash will take on Manchester City in Istanbul.

While Chelsea scored the first goal in the first-leg in Madrid, Karim Benzema equalised with a terrific volleyed goal later in the first half. Notably, the occasion will be the first time Real Madrid play at Stamford Bridge.

However, both Chelsea and Real Madrid have played each other in 1971 and 1998 Super Cups. Both the encounters were won by the London club.

Here's all you need to know about the Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match

When and what time will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match encounter begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM on Thursday (May 6).

Which channel will telecast the Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match encounter will be telecasted on Sony Ten2 and Ten2 HD in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match can be streamed live on the SonyLiv App and Website in India.

Chelsea likely playing XI:

Mendy, James, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Werner

Real Madrid likely playing XI:

Courtois, Valverde, Ramos, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Hazard, Vinicius Jr., Benzema