Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming: Kickoff date, time and where to watch the Premier League match

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Today, April 4 will be the first match for new Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor. Both clubs are having difficult seasons, though the Blues' turbulent tenure under Potter ended on Sunday night when he was fired, leaving Graham Potter's assistant Bruno in temporary charge.

Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for European football are hanging by a thread after a defeat to Aston Villa dropped them to 11th place, five points behind the seventh place. Liverpool had hoped to make a late push into next season's Champions League but was thwarted by Manchester City on the weekend. Three consecutive defeats in all competitions have dropped Jurgen Klopp's team out of the top seven ahead of this highly unpredictable match.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Kepa (GK) , James ,Koulibay, Badiashile, Gallagher, Fernandez, Kante, Chilwell, Pulisic, Felix, Mudryk

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-off date, time

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool is set to take place on April 5 at 1:30 IST. For the viewers in UK and US, the date, and timings are April 4, 3 pm ET and April 4, 8 pm BST, respectively.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: When will Chelsea vs Liverpool kick off in the Premier League?- Date

CHE vs LIV match will be played on April 5, 2023.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: What time will Chelsea vs Liverpool kick off?- Time

CHE vs LIV will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Where will Chelsea vs Liverpool be played?- Venue

The game will kick off at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea).

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How do I watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool?



Chelsea vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The fans will have to subscribe to Hotstar’s VIP plan to stream the Premier League matches live. Indian Premier League fans can also stream the match live on Jio TV.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Which TV Channel will telecast Chelsea vs Liverpool live?

Premier League’s rights are owned by the Star Sports Network. Hence the matches will be broadcast on various Star Sports channels.

The fans will get to watch English commentary on Star Sports Select and apart from that regional fans will also get the opportunity to watch the match in their favourite language. Regional commentary in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE