Chelsea signs Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for British world record fee of £106.8 million

Chelsea has splurged a British world record fee of £106.8 million ($129.18 million) to complete the signing of Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez following complex negotiations on the deadline day. Going by the earlier reports, this deal wasn’t meant to happen but took a U-turn instead just before 23:00 GMT on Tuesday. The London-based club has landed Enzo on eight-and-a-half year deal, making him the most expensive player in the Premier League history. With his signing, Chelsea’s transfer spending in the January window alone has already surpassed £300m. Famous Italian football journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news with his tweet reading – HERE WE GO!

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #CFC #DeadlineDay



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Boarding set to be completed — London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023 ×

As Enzo’s transfer eclipsed last season’s £100m deal for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City, as per reports in the British media, Chelsea will pay the fees in several instalments.

As reported by Reuters, a Benfica statement said, “Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of 121,000,000 euros.”

Enzo emerged on the global scene after his breakthrough performance during Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar where he not only broke into the starting XI in every game, he also won the Young Player award. The 22-year-old even scored in the clash against Mexico when Argentina really needed a win following a shocking loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener.

Meanwhile, Enzo was signed by the Portuguese club Benfica in June 2022 from Argentina club River Plate for a fee around €14 million. For Benfica, the midfielder had contributed in 11 goals, scoring four and assisting seven in 29 appearances. He was even named the best midfielder in Portugal's top flight by Liga BWIN head coaches in August, October and November.