Chelsea signs Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for British world record fee of £106.8 million

LondonEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Chelsea broke the bank for Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez by matching his release clause worth £106.8 million ($129.18 million) on the deadline day. Enzo's transfer is now the most expensive in Premier League history.

Chelsea has splurged a British world record fee of £106.8 million ($129.18 million) to complete the signing of Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez following complex negotiations on the deadline day. Going by the earlier reports, this deal wasn’t meant to happen but took a U-turn instead just before 23:00 GMT on Tuesday. The London-based club has landed Enzo on eight-and-a-half year deal, making him the most expensive player in the Premier League history. With his signing, Chelsea’s transfer spending in the January window alone has already surpassed £300m. Famous Italian football journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news with his tweet reading – HERE WE GO!

As Enzo’s transfer eclipsed last season’s £100m deal for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City, as per reports in the British media, Chelsea will pay the fees in several instalments. 

As reported by Reuters, a Benfica statement said, “Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of 121,000,000 euros.”

Enzo emerged on the global scene after his breakthrough performance during Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar where he not only broke into the starting XI in every game, he also won the Young Player award. The 22-year-old even scored in the clash against Mexico when Argentina really needed a win following a shocking loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener.

Meanwhile, Enzo was signed by the Portuguese club Benfica in June 2022 from Argentina club River Plate for a fee around €14 million. For Benfica, the midfielder had contributed in 11 goals, scoring four and assisting seven in 29 appearances. He was even named the best midfielder in Portugal's top flight by Liga BWIN head coaches in August, October and November.

Chelsea, having done some incredible transfer business since the takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in May last year, still have a lot to play for as they are currently placed 10th on points table with 29 points. They next face Fulham on Friday.

