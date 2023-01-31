Deadline Day Transfer: Bayern Munich lands Joao Cancelo, PL table toppers Arsenal close on Jorginho deal
As per various reports in English media, Chelsea, who have brought nearly dozen players in this transfer window, are closing in on sealing a deal with Benfica for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a deal worth nearly €120m.
Winter deadline day transfer deals have changed the dynamics of a league on many occasions, and this time, it’s no different. Every club regardless of it being a mid-table or a topper are in race to sign their dream players as the transfer window closes tonight. In the latest developments, Manchester City’s wingback Joao Cancelo has joined German giants Bayern Munich on a loan deal with an option to buy in the following summer. Whereas, Premier League table toppers Arsenal have also landed Italy and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a £12 million deal.
Joao heads to Germany
Unlike many other top clubs across Europe, Bayern did some good business in this transfer window by landing some promising talents, and in Joao, an experienced player. Cancelo’s loan move with an option to buy surprised a lot of City or even football fans in general.
For the defending champions, Cancelo made 16 league starts this season but was nowhere to be seen following a defeat against rivals Manchester United, missing next three games. With the emergence of young Nathan Ake and 18-year-old Rico Lewis in the fullback area, Joao started in just three out of ten games since the end of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
As reported by the Reuters, Cancelo, in the latest news conference said, "My decision had to do with the playing time that had been little in recent weeks. There was speculation that my relationship with (Manchester City coach) Pep (Guardiola) was not the best but fact is I wanted to play more.
"I wanted to start this new adventure as soon as possible," Cancelo added. "I enjoyed my time at City and I am still under contract with the club so I don't see it as a final departure. I will now focus only on my five months and see what happens then."
Gunners gunning ahead with Jorginho deal
Meanwhile, on the other hand, Premier League leaders Arsenal are closing in on completing a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Jorginho worth £12m, as reported by famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. As per him, the personal terms have been agreed and the contract until 2024 with option of another year is also signed. The 31-year-old would have become a free agent in the summer as his contract with Chelsea was about to be expired.
