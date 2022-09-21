Chelsea sack director Damian Willoughby within a month for 'inappropriate messages' sent to female agent

English Premier League club Chelsea sacked their commerical director Damian Willoughby in less than a month after his appointment after a female football finance agent alleged he sent her "inappropriate messages" and sexually harassed her last year.

Willoughby, who had enjoyed stints at Manchester City and gaming company Electronic Arts, was appointed as Chelsea's commercial director earlier this month after Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge. However, his contract was terminated immediately after an investigation was completed into the allegations against him.

As per The Telegraph, the female football agent launched a complaint against Willoughby to Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick, who had hired him as the commerical director of the club. In her complaint, the agent alleged she was sexually harassed and threatened over the phone by Willoughby before his appointment at Chelsea.

The female agent also submitted evidence in the form of messages sent to her by Willoughby. In one of the messages, Willoughby asked the agent to be naked and promised her he will arrange a meeting for her with Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano if she was willing to be 'naughty' for one night.

"When you come to London will you be naughty?" - Willoughby allagedly asked the agent in one of his messages while introducing City chief executive Soriano.

"No," the agent replied following which Willoughby said - "happy to connect you, if you promise to be naughty one night."

Chelsea released a statement to confirm Willoughby's sacking and said despite the fact that the messages have been sent prior to his arrival at the club, the commercial director's behaviour was in contrast to the kind of workplace environment and corporate culture the club are trying to build under the new ownership.

“Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated Commercial Director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect. Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the Club," read a statement from Chelsea.

“While they were sent prior to his employment at the Club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the Club’s new ownership.

“The Club’s owners are working tirelessly to set and achieve the highest standards both on and off the pitch, and are determined to establish and nurture a culture of transparency, accountability, inclusivity, diversity and opportunity. The Club is committed to creating an environment which embodies these values," it added.