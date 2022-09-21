'I still feel motivated': Cristiano Ronaldo shuns retirement talks, wants to play Euro 2024 after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has shunned talks regarding his retirement from international football and said he wants to continue playing for a few more years. The Portuguese legend had earlier said the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 will be his final international tournament but has now expressed his desire to continue till the Euros in 2024.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo has been going strong despite turning 37 earlier this year. While he has lost pace and is not as effective on the pitch as he once was, Ronaldo is still one of the fittest footballers around and had proved his mettle once again after returning to the Premier League last season.

He scored 18 goals in the Premier League after returning to Manchester United and was the club's top scorer last season across all competitions. Ronaldo said he still feels motivated to continue playing at the highest level and is targeting the 2024 Euros after the FIFA World Cup this year.

'I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European Championship," said Ronaldo at the Portuguese Football Federation's annual Quinas de Ouro awards ceremony.

Ronaldo was awarded an honorary accolade at the award ceremony for being the highest goal-scorer of all time for Portugal. The 37-year-old superstar forward has scored 117 goals for Portugal so far in his career and is currently the top goal-scorer in international football among active players.

Ronaldo will turn 39 by the time the Euro 224 arrive but he is willing to go the distance and work hard in maintaining his fitness to keep delivering at the highest level. Ronaldo led Portugal to a memorable Euro triumph in 2016 where he scored 3 goals in seven matches.

He got injured 25 minutes into the final but was seen motivating his teammates from the sidelines to help them clinch glory. The Portugues superstar has had a difficult start to the ongoing season with United as he managed to score just once so far but will be hoping to find his rhythm heading into the World Cup later this year.