Chelsea defender Reece James' Champions League, Euro 2020 medals stolen in burglary at home

Chelsea defender Reece James on Thursday (September 16) that his Champions League winners' medal and Euro 2020 runners-up medal with England have been stolen from his home during a robbery.

Taking to his Instagram account, James wrote, "On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house. They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car."

The 21-year-old posted a series of clips from his security cameras on Instagram that showed a group of four hooded burglars breaking into his house.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England -- honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it," he said.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low-life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them, said the right back.

"Luckily, no one was present during the break-in," the 21-year-old added.

"But I want to let all of you know I am safe and well. I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due," said Reece.