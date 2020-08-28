Chelsea announce signing of Thiago Silva on free transfer

Chelsea on Friday announced the signing of Thiago Silva on a free transfer after the Brazilian left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following the completion of his contract. Chelsea roped in Silva for a one-year deal with an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 35-year-old Brazilian joined the London club managed by Frank Lampard after spending eight seasons in Paris where he won seven Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups while making more than 300 appearances for the club

“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon,” he said.

Silva had previously spent four season at AC Milan winning the Serie A title in 2010-11 season. He has represented Brazil 89 times and was part of the squad which won Copa America tournament in 2019 and the Confederations Cup in 2013.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Members of Chennai Super Kings contingent test positive for COVID-19

“We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.”

IN PICS | Lionel Messi's next team: Clubs who can really afford to sign the Argentine

Silva is Chelsea’s fifth major signing for the new season following the arrivals of Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

