Chelsea aim to sign Haaland and Hakimi as they set up hefty transfer bid

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea are looking to have a couple of big summer transfer signings as they look to bolster the team's strength for the upcoming season.

Chelsea could pay more than £200m ($283m) for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi in the upcoming transfer market.

If Haaland's deal with Chelsea goes through, it will not only shatter Chelsea's club record but also Premier League record in terms of player wages. However, Chelsea could decide to stall the negotiations by a year as a variable release clause based on performances is expected to see him leave for a price nearer £70 million ($99m).

The Blues are also looking to match Paris Saint Germain's bid for Inter Milan's Hakimi at £56.1 million ($79m). However, the Italian club has valued the full-back at £68.8m (€80m/$96m). According to his agent, Alejandro Camano, there are no negotiations with OSG currently.

He said: “There is no negotiation underway with PSG, at the moment there is nothing. He is fine with Inter. Am I optimistic about him remaining at the club? This is difficult to say.”

Another Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho, is almost set to join Manchester United on a hefty fee.