Chargesheet filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case - Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a Chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case. The Chargesheet was filed under sections - 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, as reported by ANI.

As per reports, heavy police were deployed outside Bhushan's Delhi house ahead of filing the Chargesheet. Besides, as promised by the Sports Ministry and agreed upon by the protesting wrestlers, the action was taken on June 15.

While more than 180 people were questioned in regard to charges levelled against Brij Bhushan Singh in a sexual harassment case, more than 25 people have recorded their statements, as per the latest reports.

Police, meanwhile, filed for a cancellation report in the POSCO case in Delhi's Patiala House Court, after the minor's father, in his latest statement, withdrew the charges against the outgoing WFI chief. A cancellation report in the same is filed due to no concrete evidence.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 4.

"Since the case is related to POCSO Act, the court has fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing," says public prosecutor Atul Srivastava. "In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the minor victim and the victim herself," Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

Several Olympic medalists, including Bajranj Punia and Sakshi Malik, alongside national champion Vinesh Phogat, among others, took to the streets to protest against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh on sexual harassment charges.

These national heroes sat at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, asking for the arrest of Brij Bhushan. After months of drama, in late April, Delhi Police lodged two FIRs and ten complaints against him. Since no action was taken, the wrestlers met the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence, promising them action against the accused following an investigation.

It was after meeting Thakur the wrestlers decided to pause their protest.