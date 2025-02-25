The race for the semifinal is already heating up as Group A is already done with India and New Zealand sealing their place in the last four of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, things are tight in Group B where Australia and South Africa are in pole position to reach the Champions Trophy semis. The clash could be at the mercy of rain gods as heavy showers were seen in the build-up to the contest, delaying the toss. So here’s how the scenarios will be affected for each team in case the Australia-South Africa contest ends in a washout.

Advertisment

What happens in case of a washout?

According to ICC guidelines, both teams will be allotted a point each in case the match does not go through due to rain. In this case, both South Africa and Australia will remain unbeaten after two matches and with three points each. This would mean, both teams can reach a maximum of five points in case they win their respective final group match.

Australia

Advertisment

In case of a washout against South Africa, Australia will need to win their final match against Afghanistan on Friday to avoid elimination in case both the Proteas and England win their remaining matches. A defeat for Australia against Afghanistan coupled with wins for other direct rivals will see them get eliminated with three points.

South Africa

Like Australia, South Africa will also need to avoid defeat in their final match which will be against England. A win will see them through while a defeat will see them at the mercy of the other team’s results. In case Australia, England or Afghanistan win their remaining matches South Africa will face elimination.

Advertisment

More to Follow…