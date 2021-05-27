Champions League winners to receive extra prize money after surge in sales

UEFA has witnessed a rise of 8 per cent in its broadcast and sponsor sales due to which the prize money for the Champions League will grow for the next three years.

UEFA makes a total revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from its three club competitions. In an online conference on Thursday, UEFA revealed that the total revenue is set to rise by 250 million euros ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period.

According to their statement, clubs part of Champions League will get a small increase while 235 million euros ($287 million) in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, which is a third-tier competition that launches next season.

The 32 clubs taking part in the coveted Champions League will now share over 2 billion euros ($2.44 billion), compared to 1.95 billion ($2.38 billion) each season from 2018-21.

The clubs will get a basic fee of 15.64 million euros ($19.1 million), compared to 15.25 million euros ($18.6 million) in each of the past three seasons.

Reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League will offer €9.6 million, the quarter-finals €10.6 million, the semi-finals €12.5 million and the final will result in teams pocketing €15.5 million. The winner goes from earning €19 million to €20 million.

However, Europa League will witness a drop from €510 million to €465 million. But a number of clubs competing in the tournament have also been cut from 48 to 32, which means clubs will earn a higher amount.