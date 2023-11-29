Champions League: VAR referee withdraws from duties after handball controversy in PSG vs Newcastle tie

VAR official Tomasz Kwiatkowski has withdrawn from the Champions League’s Wednesday (Nov 29) encounter between Real Sociedad and RB Salzburg after a controversial call on Tuesday. Kwiatkowski, in the VAR hub for the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United asked on-field referee Szymon Marciniak to head to the pitch-side monitor and award a penalty to PSG. The incident resulted in massive outrage as many including former players and referees believed it was a poor decision.

What was the controversy?

With the contest reaching its conclusion, it were the visitors Newcastle who were heading for a shock win as they led by 1-0 until the controversial moment arrived in the 98th minute. Tino Livramento touched the ball inside the penalty area, which looked accidental and not worthy of a penalty. However, in turn of moments VAR Kwiatkowski asked Marciniak to head to the pitch-side screen. After a long consultation, a penalty was awarded to PSG as they equalise to take control of their fate in the group.

Kwiatkowski, supposed to officiate as the VAR again on Wednesday withdrew before the match started with no official statement from the UEFA. It is understood, considering that a significant error was made, the UEFA was reluctant to face more backlash for another similar incident.

Recently, Darren England, a Premier League VAR referee was also asked to withdraw after he gave a poor call over an offside decision. The impact of the call remained significant as Liverpool lost the match and also remains their only defeat of the Premier League campaign.