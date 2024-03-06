Champions League: Harry Kane shines in Bayern Munich win; Kylian Mbappe scores brace for PSG to book QF berth

Bayern Munich top scorer Harry Kane struck once in either half to steer the Germans to a 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday (March 5) and into the Champions League quarter-finals with an 3-1 aggregate victory, reigniting title hopes among their fans. Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored twice to lead them into the Champions League quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-1 win away to Real Sociedad in their last-16 second leg that wrapped up a 4-1 aggregate victory

Kane headed in for the lead in the 38th minute to cancel out the Lazio's first leg 1-0 advantage and then tapped in their third goal on the rebound in the 66th after Thomas Mueller's first half stoppage time effort had made it 2-0.

The win provides instant relief for coach Thomas Tuchel and his team that had won just one of their last five matches in all competitions prior to Tuesday and are currently 10 points off the top in the Bundesliga.

Lazio, bidding for their first quarter-final spot in 24 years, merely managed to keep up for half an hour, finding no way back into the game once Bayern had gone in front.

PSG cruise past Real Sociedad

.Bidding to win their first Champions League title, a disciplined PSG made the most of their chances from counter attacks, with the lightning fast Mbappe a constant menace.

After a remarkable group stage when they went unbeaten to finish ahead of last-year's finalists Inter Milan in Group D, LaLiga side Real Sociedad, who are struggling with injuries and have won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, ran out of steam.