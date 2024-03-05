IND vs ENG: Ahead of 100th Test, R Ashwin reveals he befriends media guys to get footage of opposition batters

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin revealed that he occasionally befriends media people to get footage of the opposition batters batting in the nets. Ashwin, who is set to play his 100th Test when India lock horns with England in Dharamsala, made use of this ploy during the 2020-2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Back then, he reaped the rewards of this strategy by finishing the series with 12 wickets from three Tests.

Ahead of the Dharamsala Test, Ashwin told Jio Cinema, "Sometimes I make friends with the media guys and get footage from the backside when the batters are practicing in the nets. When I went to Australia, there were occasions where Marnus and Smith were using their feet and going back in the nets. It works because I feel human beings are very insecure. The moment they know you have them, you're winning half the battle."

Further, the 37-year-old Ashwin heaped praise on the Australian and England batters for playing spin well and coming better prepared for their tour to the subcontinent.

"I feel England and Australia batters bat against spin much better than some of our own on occasions because they know this is a very stern challenge, so year across they end up preparing to play spin like we prepare to play seam and bounce," he added.

Ashwin will become the 14th Indian to enter the 100-Test club when he takes on the field for India's fifth and final match versus England in Dharamsala. In the ongoing five-match series at home, the veteran has 17 scalps -- fourth-most -- and also entered the coveted 500-wicket club in the format. In the fourth and penultimate Test, in Ranchi, he attained his 35th five-fer to surpass former great Anil Kumble's record of most wickets in home Tests. Thus, he will surely look to make the most of his landmark Test in Dharamsala and help the team win the series 4-1.