Champions League: Giant killer Shakhtar Donetsk stun Real Madrid; Bayern Munich make winning start

Thirteen times Champions League winners Real Madrid were struck down by Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in the Group B opener on Wednesday.

Shakhtar had taken a 3-0 lead as Brazilian midfielder Tete opened in the 29th minute. Madrid defender Raphael Varane scored an own goal as coach Zidane's injury-hit team struggled to take on their resurgent opponents.

Israeli forward Manor Solomons scored for Shakhtar. Luka Modric stuck for Real with substitute Vinicius Jr reducing the deficit.

"We were lacking a bit of everything today but worst of all we were lacking confidence," Zidane said after the match. "It's difficult to think of what to say when you concede three goals in the first half. We made a mistake with their first goal and from then on it was very difficult.

"I'm left with a very bad feeling because of everything that happened tonight. It's a bad game, a bad night but I'm the coach and I'm the one who has to find solutions. I didn't find them tonight and it's a very difficult moment for the players."

Meanwhile, defending champions Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid 4-0 to start their campaign in emphatic fashion as they stretched their winning run in the competition to 12 games.