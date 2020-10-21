UEFA Champions League, Group Stage matches Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL matches?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season got off to a brilliant start on Tuesday with the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, Juventus, among others top teams in action. Europe’s elite tournament is set to continue with the group stage action on Wednesday with some high-profile teams kickstarting their UCL season.

While the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool among others will commence their UCL 2020-21 season, some tough competition is expected from the likes of RB Salzburg, Ajax, Inter Milan among others.

Some of the biggest matches on the evening will be between Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid, Ajax vs Liverpool and Manchester City vs Porto.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Wednesday and Thursday fixtures, timing -

Wednesday, October 21: RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moskva - 10:25 PM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 10:25 PM IST

Thursday, October 22: Bayern Munich vs Atlético de Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Inter Milan vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Olympiacos vs Marseille - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Manchester City vs FC Porto - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Ajax vs Liverpool - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Midtjylland vs Atalanta - 12:30 AM IST

Where can you watch and live stream UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage matches?

Sony TEN network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League. Fans can watch the group stage of the European Championship on the Sony TEN1 and Sony TEN2 both on SD and HD. Live matches can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

