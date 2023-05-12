Champions League final to stay in Istanbul despite political unrest - UEFA

The Champions League final for the 2022-23 season will be staged at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium after UEFA stated on Friday, May 12. Earlier reports were stating that the Champions League final could be moved away from the Turkish capital with political unrest being a major reason. However, with UEFA issuing a statement it is now confirmed that this year’s showpiece will be staged by Istanbul, waving away speculations about another venue change.

"UEFA would like to clarify the position on the 2023 Champions League final," a UEFA statement said.

"The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul as scheduled, on 10 June 2023. UEFA has no discussions to the contrary with any political institutions, governments or national football associations,” the statement further added.

On Thursday, reports were stating this year’s Champions League final could be moved away from Istanbul with Portugal once again an option. The final which has been a subject of change was moved away from Istanbul in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic. The city was given the right to host the final in 2021, but with Covid-19 at its peak, the final was shifted to Porto. In 2022, the final was again shifted due to the Russia-Ukraine war with St. Petersburg final getting staged in Paris.

The primary reason for the rumours was the political unrest in the nation with Presidential elections on the agenda. There is a tight race between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party, or CHP in the elections.

The finalists of the Champions League will be discovered next week after the conclusion of the second leg. As things stand, Real Madrid and Manchester City will start the second leg at 1-1 while Inter have a 2-0 lead against city rivals AC Milan. The winner of both ties will board their flight to Istanbul on June 10 and be crowned the champions of Europe.

