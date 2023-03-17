Champions League: Chelsea to meet Real Madrid yet again in QF; Man City draw German powerhouse Bayern Munich

The draws for the Champions League quarterfinals have been made as defending champions Real Madrid will once again meet English giants Chelsea while Pep Guardiola will return to Bayern Munich after Manchester City were drawn against the German powerhouse. While all four teams have been placed on the same side of the draw in the semifinal, meaning only one of the above-mentioned teams will make it to the final in Istanbul in June.

🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇵🇹 Benfica vs Inter 🇮🇹

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City vs Bayern 🇩🇪

🇮🇹 Milan vs Napoli 🇮🇹



Champions League Draw in full

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Man City or Bayern Munich

Milan or Napoli v Inter or Benfica

Real Madrid to set for another England visit

For an astonishing fifth consecutive knockout tie, Real Madrid have drawn English opponents as they face Chelsea in the repeat of last season’s quarterfinal. Real beat Liverpool 6-2 over the two legs while Graham Potter’s side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to advance to the later stage of the competition. Real could yet face another visit to England if Bayern Munich lose to Manchester City in the other quarterfinal draw.

Manchester City will travel to Germany yet again as they face Pep’s former side Bayern in another mouth-watering clash. Bayern got the better of Paris Saint-Germain while City beat German high-flyers RB Leipzig with the second leg ending 7-0 in favour of the Premier League side.

Napoli favourite to make CL final

On the other side of the draw, there will be an all-Italian clash between Napoli and AC Milan as the two will have the golden opportunity to make the final. Napoli are already 18 points clear at the top of the Serie A and will have all the space to make the finals if they get the better of AC Milan. On the flip side, Inter Milan face two-time champions Benfica, with the winner facing the winner of the former tie.

The nature of the draw also means that one of Napoli, Inter Milan, Benfica and AC Milan will make the final of the competition while only one of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid will reach the final in Istanbul.

The ties will be played on the evening of the 11th and 12th of April for the first leg while the return legs will take place on the 18th and 19th of April.

