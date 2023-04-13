Champions League: Bayern Munich camp in chaos as Sadio Mane reported to punch Leroy Sane in bust-up

Bayern Munich duo Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane are in hot water after the record German Champions lost 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, April 11. It is reported that there was a bust-up between the duo where Mane is reported to have punched Sane, which left the German star with bleeding lips. Other players then separated Mane and Sane while Thomas Tuchel was left to rue for his team’s debacle in his first European game in charge of Bayern Munich.

What exactly happened between Mane and Sane?

Sky Germany reported on Wednesday that Sane's lip was bleeding after the altercation and the two players needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates in the dressing room. The two players were also seen in an altercation during the match when Bayern conceded three goals. The uncomfortable situation between the players saw wild scenes in the dressing room where Mane ended up landing a punch on the former Manchester City star.

Upon arrival in Munich, the team management took care of the matters by arranging a cab for Mane while Sane took the team bus from the airport.

Bayern are yet to comment on the incident and it is thought that they will carry out an investigation into the matter behind closed doors.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford ruled out of crunch first leg vs Sevilla with muscle injuryCity dominate Bayern

Erling Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season as Manchester City took a commanding 3-0 first leg lead over Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva were also on target for the English champions, who took a giant stride towards finally conquering Europe for the first time.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel got the better of Guardiola and City when Chelsea manager in the 2021 final.

But in 11 meetings between the two coaches, Guardiola has still only lost three times and got the better of his German counterpart in a heavyweight clash between two of the favourites to win the competition.

Guardiola has been regularly criticised for overly tinkering with his side when it comes to the crunch in the Champions League knockout stages.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE