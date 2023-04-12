Europa League: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford ruled out of crunch first leg vs Sevilla with muscle injury

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow in their preparation for the Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla. Starman Marcus Rashford is out for ‘few games’ according to a statement released from the club. It is suspected that Rashford is carrying a muscle injury but is expected to play for United again at the business end of the campaign.

"The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment," United said.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."

Rashford, 25, has been in sparkling form for the club this season and has amassed 28 goals in all competitions. He was injured in the 2-0 win over Everton on the weekend and will be a big miss for the club despite having good backup options.

In the meantime, Erik ten Hag has expressed confidence in other stars to step up while Rushford is out of the team.

“We have many more players across the squad who can score,” the manager said when asked last month if the team was too dependent on Marcus.

Wout Weghorst is another versatile attacking option and Ten Hag has highlighted the range of other goalscoring threats available from wide positions and midfield, including Scott McTominay, who scored the first goal against Everton.

"I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony," Ten Hag said.

"We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely.”

United missed Christian Eriksen at the start of 2023, but he is back in training and expected to play in the coming days. The club is also boosted by the return of Anthony Martial, having missed a chunk of the season with an injury.

Thursday’s clash will also see the return of Casemiro, having missed domestic action due to his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He is suspended for four matches but will be available for selection on Thursday evening against Sevilla.

