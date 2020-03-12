Champions League: Atletico Madrid come from behind to knock-out Liverpool from Round of 16

Liverpool's reign as European champions ended after Diego Simeone's Atletico came from behind to score three goals in the injury time beat Jurgen Klopp's side 3-2 (Aggregate score 4-2) at Anfield to progress into quarterfinals.

Jurgen Klopp, the man who led Liverpool into Champions League finals in the previous two seasons said that Atletico did not play "proper football".

Klopp criticised the Spanish team's playing style, he said: "I don't understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

"We accept it, of course, but it doesn't feel right tonight. I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

"We know in the past two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League - you have to reach two finals - but today everything was against us in the decisive moments."

Reds lost the away first leg 1-0 against Atletico and were eyeing an overturn in the reverse fixture. Liverpool started well after Georginio Wijnaldum equalising the aggregate score in the 43rd minute. Robert Firminho 's extra-time goal (94th minute) helped Liverpool lead in the aggregate scores.

But Atletico's Marcos Llorente scored a brace in the 97th minute and 105+1 minutes taking the Spanish side forward.

Alvaro Morata's final time goal sealed an emphatic win over Liverpool and the defending champions were knocked out of the game.