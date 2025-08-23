Champions League 2025-26 draw: When is the league phase draw? Date, start time, teams qualified and other key details

The draws for the 2025-26 Champions League league phase will take centre stage in the upcoming week, as the final draft of 36 teams will proceed to compete for the world's biggest club competition. With the first leg of the playoffs concluded, the upcoming season will be the second edition of the expanded version of the Champions League, with 36 teams set to compete for the top honour. So ahead of the Champions League draw for the 2025-26 league phase, here are all details, including date, start time, teams qualified and live streaming details.

When is the Champions League 2025-26 league phase draw?

The draw will be held in Monaco on Thursday (August 28)and begins at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM BST).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How to watch the live Champions League 2025-26 league phase draw on TV?

The Champions League 2025-26 league phase draw will be shown live on the Sony Sports network, which is the official broadcaster in India.

How to watch the live Champions League 2025-26 league phase draw live streaming?

The Champions League 2025-26 league phase draw will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app, which is the official partner in India. The draw can also be viewed on the Uefa.com, which will offer a live stream on their website and YouTube channel.

How does the Champions League 2025-26 league phase draw work?

The league phase has 36 teams, with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their UEFA coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software. The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country. Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.

Who has qualified for the Champions League 2025-26 league phase?

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 2/3: Tottenham

Pot 3: PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Marseille

Pot 3/4: Monaco

Pot 4: Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle

What is unique in the 2025-26 Champions League league phase?

The 2025-26 Champions League season will be the first time an association will have six participants in the league phase. England will have six representatives after four teams qualified directly for the competition, while Newcastle United were rewarded for the additional berth secured through performance coefficient. On the other hand, Tottenham’s win over Manchester United in the Europa League saw them become the sixth team to qualify for the Champions League.

Also, if both Celtic and Rangers (currently in the playoff round) make it to the league phase, there will be eight British teams that will play in the Champions League league phase.