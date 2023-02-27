Casemiro guides Manchester United to 2-0 win over Newcastle in League Cup final, lifts trophy for sixth time

Manchester United beat Newcastle by 2-0 on Sunday night at the iconic Wembley stadium to win the League Cup final for the sixth time. Midfielder Casemiro once again hogged all the limelight with his stunning performance as he guided Red Devils to their first domestic trophy under manager Erik Ten Hag. While Casemiro scored the opener via header in the 33rd minute in the all-important final, the man-in-form Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 inside the first half that proved enough for Ten Hag’s men to make history.

Casemiro has played in 14 career finals at the club level.



He's won 13 of them.



That's a 92.86% win rate when a trophy is on the line.



Big game player 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LS3lt52B0O — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2023 ×

Newcastle, who last won a domestic title almost 70 years back will have to wait for another year for a silverware. On the other hand, Manchester United lifted their first trophy since winning the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho. As they also stand a chance to break into the top two of Premier League table, United aren’t far from realising their dream of winning the coveted PL title for the first time in ten years.

Captain Bruno Fernandes, who has had great success since the FIFA World Cup last year, also scored a goal in the injury time that got disallowed. Following an inspiring performance on Sunday, Bruno said the team has enjoyed this phase, and that they want to carry the momentum forward as they chase more trophies this season.

"It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season but we want more it is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more," Bruno Fernandes said, as quoted by the Reuters. "For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied but I want more. I want much more," United’s captain added.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defeated former UCL champions Barcelona 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) during the playoff stage of the Europa League, and have drawn alongside other La Liga team Real Betis whom they will face on March 10th in the first leg of the round-of-16.