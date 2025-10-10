Carl Lewis: If life was easy, everybody would be good at it; legendary American track and field athlete says, 'I am a homebody'

In the pantheon of sporting legends, few names command the same reverence as Carl Lewis — former American track and field athlete. Over the course of a glittering career that spanned four Olympic Games, Lewis amassed 9 Olympic gold medals and 8 World Championship titles — the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history. Lewis broke the world record in Seoul 1988’s 100m final, soared 8.67 metres in long jump and anchored the US world record 4x100m relay team in Barcelona 1992, and capped his career with an unprecedented fourth consecutive long jump gold at Atlanta 1996, cementing his place as one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time.

His performances transcended sport — whether it was matching Jesse Owens’ iconic four-gold feat at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, anchoring record-breaking relay teams, or leaping to an unprecedented fourth consecutive long jump gold at Atlanta 1996, Lewis didn’t just win; he redefined excellence. Yet behind the global icon who sprinted and soared to history lies a surprisingly simple truth. When asked to describe himself in one word, Carl Lewis chooses “Homebody.”

“I like to be at home,” he said with a smile. “I come home every day. I’ve had someone cook for me since the mid-80s. After practice, I come home for dinner, take a nap, and that’s my life. I like being home.”

This understated self-description sets the tone for a man whose extraordinary achievements were built not on constant spectacle but on routine, discipline, and a deeply grounded lifestyle. It is this champion’s mindset that Lewis brought to New Delhi as the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2025, a World Athletics Gold Label race that has grown into a cultural and sporting landmark in India.

At a packed press conference in the capital, Lewis spoke passionately about how the marathon is about more than just competition. “Breaking barriers is at the very heart of what the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon represents,” he said. “What makes it unique is not just breaking barriers, but the cultural shift it inspires through sport. When amateurs run alongside Olympic champions, it shows how running can unite people from all walks of life. Every runner can say, ‘I ran with her, I ran with him,’ and that experience is truly inspiring.”

When the conversation turns to doping, Lewis is characteristically forthright. India’s athletics community has been grappling with a surge in doping cases, and Lewis, who competed in a heavily scrutinised era, views it as both progress and challenge. “I think the numbers are going up because testing is getting better,” he explains. “But it’s concentrated in certain areas, not globally. We have to keep testing and create a sense of forever fear.”

For him, accountability is the missing piece. “If someone tests positive, we shouldn’t just get rid of them and move on. We should go after them financially. If you can’t reimburse or pay a fine, maybe your career ends. That’s on you.” He also points to broader cultural shifts. “We live in a world where fake things are allowed to become important. That’s why conversations around ‘enhanced games’ even exist. It’s less about sports and more about culture now.”

Lewis has watched the sport evolve dramatically since his prime. He readily acknowledges improvements in nutrition and technology, but he is concerned about the erosion of fundamental technique. “Nutrition and video technology have improved a lot,” he says. “But mechanics are worse. On Instagram, 95% of people teaching running are wrong. Thirty or forty years ago, there was accountability — the best people didn’t advertise; others advertised for them. Now anyone can give bad advice online.”

He points to systemic issues, too, like the lack of qualified physical education teachers in the US and the trend of renaming poor techniques to make them sound acceptable. “Science doesn’t change. But people are ignoring it,” he says, almost like a coach urging a return to the basics. On India’s sporting ecosystem, Lewis is equally clear-eyed. “India has enough talent to be a power in sports,” he says firmly. “What’s missing is infrastructure. Once infrastructure and role models are in place, minds will change. You have to show people it can be done.”

It’s a sentiment that resonates in a country where many young athletes pursue sports not just for glory but for job security. For Lewis, the formula is straightforward: build systems, build icons, and the rest will follow. On the age-old debate of whether athletes are born or made, Lewis is pragmatic. “Some people are genetically predisposed to do things more than others. That’s just the way it is. But it doesn’t really matter. There are smart people and people who struggle; tall and short; it’s the uniqueness of our world.”

But his most powerful message is reserved for young athletes. “Two things,” he says. “If life was easy, everybody would be good at it. And second, I used to miss the parties, now I give them. You have to sacrifice to be who you want to be.”

He recalls choosing the University of Houston despite its poor facilities at the time. “I knew what I wanted and was willing to sacrifice. My coach changed my technique 100%. It wasn’t easy. But I had the courage to stay long enough to see the benefit.”

For him, success isn’t built on shortcuts — it’s built on vision, patience, and sacrifice. Despite his unmatched medal haul, when asked what he misses most from his competitive days, Lewis doesn’t mention records or podiums. “I miss practice,” he says. “In my 20s and 30s, there were eight of us training together. We’d hang out, ride motorcycles, camp. Now everyone’s scattered. I really miss that camaraderie.” It’s a reminder that even for legends, the heart of sport lies in the shared journey, not just the finish line.